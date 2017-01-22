WPTV
3
Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 4:25PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach
Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 4:25PM EST expiring January 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Broward, Collier, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach
Wind Advisory issued January 22 at 3:43PM EST expiring January 23 at 12:00AM EST in effect for: Brevard, Indian River, Lake, Martin, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Saint Lucie, Seminole, Volusia
Gorilla youngster has quite the attitude
Mina Abgoon
6:10 PM, Jan 22, 2017
3 hours ago
Ever deal with a cocky teenager?
This confident baby gorilla named Lope from the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England will definitely remind you of one.
Watch him hilariously beat his chest as if he owns the zoo. See it in the video below.
