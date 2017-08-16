Florida man charged with locking kids in apartment, setting fire

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. - Police say a Florida man tried to kill three children by setting an apartment on fire after locking them inside.

Riviera Beach Police received an emergency call reporting a domestic dispute at approximately 5:43 p.m.

Additional callers reported there was a structure fire at the same location.

Responding officers, firefighters from Riviera Beach Fire Rescue, and concerned people at the scene were able to safely rescue three children, including a 1-month-old infant, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old, from the burning apartment.

Police say the infant was being evaluated and the other two children were medically cleared.

"I'm trying to get over it, but I can't,"mother Tranice Smith said.

Police say based upon statements from the mother of the three children and other witnesses at the scene, Velmando J. Williams, 22, was located near the apartment complex and held for questioning.

A State of Florida Fire Marshal confirmed that the fire was an intentional act of arson, and not an accident.

"I have no words for him. None," said Smith.

According to police, the children's mother said that the father of her children, Velmando Williams, set the apartment on fire during an argument between the two of them.

Williams was charged with Attempted Murder, Simple Battery Domestic, Kidnapping and First Degree Arson.

He was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail.

Families displaced by the fire will be placed at the Lindsey Davis Community Center for the weekend.