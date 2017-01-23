Firefighters extinguish Loxahatchee house fire Sunday morning

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire in the 3000 block of D Road in Loxahatchee Sunday morning.

Responding crews found a single family home with flames and smoke coming from the structure.

Firefighters searched the interior of the home to assure all occupants were outside.

PBCFR says nearby exposures were protected by multiple engine companies and the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

PBCFR says a roof collapse occurred and there are no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is helping two adults and one child displaced by the fire.