Dispatcher answers 911 call from own daughter about house fire

Layla Wray, a 911 dispatch operator from Madisonville, Texas, answered a call in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 9 that no mother wants to hear.

Wray: “911. What’s your emergency?”

Caller: “Mommy. Mommy. It’s Cassidy. The house is on fire.”

Cassidy, Wray’s 14-year-old daughter, told her mother that the back porch of the house was on fire and that Wray’s husband and son were trying to get their dogs out of the house.

Throughout the more than five-minute call, Wray remained calm despite the chaos happening at her home.

“She did an outstanding job,” Madison County Sheriff Travis Neeley told Houston’s ABC 13 Eyewitness News, KTRK-TV . She did what she was trained to do. How many people can sit there and do this job and take a call from their own child? She did a fantastic job.”

Wray did briefly slip into her mom role during the call when she overheard a small sibling squabble erupt.

“Y’all do not need to be fighting over this,” she tells her children over the phone. “There’s other (expletive) happening.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family reports the home was a total loss, but everyone got out of the home safely and they are temporarily living in a hotel until they can make other arrangements.

Listen to the full 911 call between mother and daughter, courtesy of Waco’s KXXV-TV.

