Detroit police officers open fire on who they think is a carjacker

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police officers responded to the area of 6 Mile and Southfield around 7 p.m. on Saturday after they received a report of someone in a black Jeep with no doors appearing to rob people.

When they showed up, a person got out of the black jeep and appeared to be robbing someone in an Aston Martin.

As they approached him, the subject pointed a gun at the officers, and officers returned fire with three shots. None hit the person.

After investigating, they found out all of the people were either shooting a video or movie. They took three people into custody while the investigation is ongoing.

It is unclear at this time if the weapon was real or a prop, and whether or not the people had a permit to film in the city.