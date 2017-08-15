Deputies: Tampa man arrested after his disabled, malnourished 68-pound wife was found dead

TAMPA, Fla. - A 75-year-old Tampa man has been arrested months after his disabled wife's death after investigators and the medical examiner revealed she died from dehydration and malnourishment.

Harold Allen called 911 on January 6, 2017 to report that his wife, Karen Allen, 74, was dead.

When deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found Karen extremely underweight and emaciated. They observed wounds above her right eye, right side of her neck and around her lips.

Deputies interviewed Harold who told them he and the victim were husband and wife and lived together at the residence. There were no other occupants in the home.

Harold told deputies Karen had not been seen by a doctor in approximately 5 years and she was bedridden and immobile for approximately three weeks before January 6. He told deputies that he never contacted a doctor or called 911 to get her medical services, however, he said he regularly sees a doctor for his own medical conditions.

According to the report, deputies found "plenty of food in the residence and the kitchen and refrigerator were well stocked with food." They also noted that the home was in order and tidy.

An autopsy was conducted on January 7, 2017. The autopsy found that the weight of the deceased victim was 68-pounds. The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be pulmonary thromboembolism due to thrombosis of deep veins of the legs with contributing cause of immobilization and dehydration.

The medical examiner relayed that the wound to her lip was due to severe dehydration and malnourishment. The medical examiner also indicated that there was no food in the victim's stomach to indicate that she recently ate before she died. That was a contradiction to the information provided by Harold Allen.

The investigation was ongoing and numerous medical test were conducted by the Medical Examiners Office as well as other medical diagnosis, reviews by Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office resulted in a warrant being issued Monday, August 14, 2017.

Harold Allen was arrested and charged with homicide-negligent manslaughter/neglect elderly disabled adult.