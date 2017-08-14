'Deadpool 2' stunt person dead after on-set accident

A female stunt person has died while performing a motorcycle stunt on the set of "Deadpool 2," according to a statement from the Vancouver police.

The name of the victim has not been released.

WorkSafeBC and The Coroners Service of British Columbia are leading the investigation, police said.

"We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of 'Deadpool 2' this morning," 20th Century Fox, the studio behind "Deadpool 2," said in a statement. "Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

"Deadpool 2" is the follow-up to the 2016 film starring Ryan Reynolds that grossed over $363 million domestically.

Hours after the death, Reynolds released his own statement on social media, saying: "Today, we tragically lost a member of our crew while filming Deadpool. We're heartbroken, shocked and devastated... but recognize nothing can come close to the grief and inexplicable pain her family and loved ones must feel in this moment."

He added: "My heart pours out to them -- along with each and every person she touched in this world."

Production on the sequel began in late June. At the time, Reynolds marked the occasion with a photo posted to social media captioned, "Feels good to be back."

Since then, Reynolds, a Vancouver native, has shared numerous behind the scenes sneak peeks.

Last week, he posted a photo with local police, thanking them for their help coordinating a scene that caused road closures and traffic delays downtown. (In his post, he jokingly referred to the film as "Spider-Man.")

"Deadpool 2" has a 2018 release date.

The death is the second such occurrence of a fatal on-set accident in recent weeks.

John Bernecker, a stunt performer for AMC's "The Walking Dead," died in July after performing a fall on the show's Georgia set.

The death was deemed an accident caused by blunt force trauma to the head, according a coroner's report.