Charles Manson signed into hospital as 'Joe Doe,' source says

Prior to the hospitalization, Manson was being held at Corcoran State Prison, about an hour away from Bakersfield. He was signed in under the fake name at Mercy Hospital Downtown, the Bakersfield Californian reported.
Prison vans were parked outside the hospital Tuesday night.
Initially, sources told 23ABC in Bakersfield that Manson might also have been at San Joaquin Community Hospital. A woman told 23ABC her husband was in the same room as Manson at San Joaquin for a brief time while being treated Tuesday afternoon.
The hospital will not comment on whether Manson is at or has spent time at San Joaquin.