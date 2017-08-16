Baltimore removes Confederate statues

The Baltimore City Council voted unanimously Monday to immediately remove four Confederate monuments, CNN affiliate WBAL reported. The council recommended the Maryland Historical Trust give permission for the removal before it can go forward.
By early Wednesday, at least two monuments had come down. Video posted on social media showed cranes slowly lowering them from their perches.
The removal comes as cities and states are considering taking down Confederate monuments following the clashes at the rally in Charlottesville, which left one woman dead.
The memorials removed in Baltimore were the Roger B. Taney Monument, and the Robert E. Lee and Thomas. J. Jackson Monument, according to the affiliate. Mayor Catherine Pugh told the affiliate that some of the monuments will be sent to Confederate cemeteries.