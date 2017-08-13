3 apps getting pictures off your phone and on your walls

If you're like literally every other phone owner on the planet, you probably need to delete some things off your phone for space. But what are you going to do with all those pictures of the kids, your going out selfies, and pictures of your pets? Don't just delete them - decor with them! Kristina Guerrero is showing you how to turn your pics into works of art with 3 different online apps that do all the hard stuff for you.

1. Keepsake

Everyone loves the look of beautifully framed pictures up on a wall. But no one likes running to get pictures printed at Costco and then still go frame shopping. Luckily, there's the Keepsake app.

It lets you upload photos straight from your phone, then choose what kind of frame you want the photo in and what you want the frame to look like. Once you make your choices, Keepsake sends your preprinted, pre-framed photos, right to your door - you get great looking decor pieces, without any of the gas mileage!

2. Mixtiles

If you love the look of photos on canvases but don't want to pay outrageous prices for a few prints, try Mixtiles. The company makes photo board prints out of your phone's pictures and even gives you the no-damage adhesives you need to put them up. Mixtiles also won't damage your wallet - get a set of 3 prints for $49 and any additional tile is just $9.

3. Chatbooks

There is something nostalgic about having a photo album, but making them can be more frustrating than fun. Now, you can reap all the photobook benefits, without all the work, with Chatbooks. The app lets you upload photos from your phone, pick the style of book you'd like, add captions; it even automatically formats the pictures to fit your book. No math required!

Put together your own Chatbook for just $8 per book - or get a subscription and create a whole volume of potentially child-embarrassing memories.

