2 US soldiers killed by Afghan soldier; Taliban takes credit for attack

Associated Press
12:49 PM, Jun 10, 2017
12:51 PM, Jun 10, 2017

ARLINGTON, VA - JUNE 08: Members of a U.S. Army burial team fold the American flag that covered the casket containing the remains of World War II U.S Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Alvin Beethe, of Elk Creek, Nebraska, during Beethe's full military honors burial service at Arlington National Cemetery June 8, 2015 in Arlington, Virginia. Beethe's remains were recently identified through DNA testing and returned to his relatives 71 years after his P-38 Lightning failed to return from a mission over Germany (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Win McNamee
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two U.S. soldiers were killed Saturday when an Afghan army solider opened fire on them in eastern Afghanistan, an Afghan official said.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar province, said that two other U.S. soldiers are wounded in the attack, which took place in the Achin district. He said the Afghan soldier was killed after the attack.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that a Taliban loyalist had infiltrated the Afghan army "just to attack foreign forces."

A statement from the U.S. military said merely that the military was "aware of an incident in eastern Afghanistan."

White House spokesman Raj Shah told reporters traveling with the President Donald Trump in New Jersey that Trump was "following the emerging situation in Afghanistan."

Such insider attacks have happened before in Afghanistan. In March, another Afghan soldier was killed after he opened fire on foreign forces at a base in Helmand province, wounding three U.S. soldiers.

