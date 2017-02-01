More 911 calls released in Fort Lauderdale International Airport shooting, callers asking what to do

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - More 911 calls from the Fort Lauderdale International Airport shooting on January 6 were released by the Broward County Sheriff's Office. Call after call passengers, airport employees, airline flight attendants and pilots sought from a 911 dispatcher.

"I'm hiding in the closet of um, the janitor closet, ma'am please," said one caller.

You could hear hear in almost every caller's voice. Most hiding and just trying to find out what was happening.

"It took us three minutes to call you. We're Delta airline flight attendants and pilots. We're stuck in Fort Lauderdale briefing room. There's pandemonium going on with guns drawn outside," said one caller.

"Can you tell us what's going on?" asked the caller. "No Sir sorry not at this time we cannot," answered the dispatcher.

Other dispatchers told some who were hiding to turn on the news.

"It's on Channel 7 News right now. That's the local station if you folks have a TV in there," said a dispatcher.

Every caller just wanting to know what to do and when they could come out of hiding.

There are over one hundred more calls like these, but 25 calls from witnesses of the shooting or people who could report what was happening in Terminal 2 have not been released. More than of of those calls are a part of the investigation, the other half may be released soon after they have been properly redacted.