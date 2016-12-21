YouTube star Adam Saleh: I was kicked off Delta flight for speaking Arabic

YouTube star Adam Saleh has taken to social media after he was removed from a Delta flight because, he claims, he was speaking Arabic to his mother on a phone.

Saleh has over 2 million followers on YouTube and over 250,000 on Twitter. Immediately after the incident he was quick to post video on his Twitter page from inside the plane and it's fast becoming viral. We've embedded the post at the bottom of this article.

"Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort. We’re conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect."