VIDEO: Train smashes into FedEx truck

SALT LAKE CITY - (KSTU/CNN) - Police dashcam video this past weekend captured the scary moments when a train traveling at high-speed slammed into a FedEx truck.

As you can see, the arms on the crossing gates were up and the warning lights were not flashing.

Preliminary information suggests the gates may have been affected by severe ice and snow when the crash happened Saturday.

There were about 80 passengers aboard the commuter train at the time. No one was seriously hurt.

The Utah Transit Authority is investigating.

Courtesy CNN Newsource via KSTU