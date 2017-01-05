VIDEO: SUV crashes through Michigan restaurant, nearly hits diners

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. - (NBC) - There were some scary moments earlier this week when a sport-utility vehicle crashed through a Michigan restaurant.

Around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, an SUV came barreling through the Fowlerville Farms Family Restaurant, barely missing some customers sitting in a booth.

Police said a woman was driving to the restaurant with her mother and children in the SUV but may have accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake.

Amazingly, no injuries were reported.

