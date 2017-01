SEATTLE - (NBC) - Video captured the moment a drone crashed into Seattle's famed Space Needle a few weeks ago.

Ron Sevart , the president and CEO of the Space Needle said the drone crashed near some pyro technicians who were preparing for the annual New Year's Eve fireworks display.

Sevart says this was actually the third time a drone was recovered at the Space Needle.

The drone suffered significant damage, but the Space Needle did not sustain any damage.

The Seattle Police Department took the drone and the incident was reported to the FAA.

