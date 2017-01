A Utah dad posted a video Sunday of what he calls an incredible bond between his twin 2-year-old toddlers.

The father, Ricky Shoff, posted the video that shows one twin saving the other after a dresser fell on him.

Schoff said the video shows Bowdy moving the dresser off his brother, Brock, who is OK.

The dad said he was a "a little hesitant" to post the video but did so to remind parents to make sure all dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.

As of Monday night, the post has been shared more than 1,300 times.