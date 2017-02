Just in time for Valentines' Day, the annual “Singles in America” survey was just released, revealing the Do's and Don'ts of dating.

Apparently your cellphone can be a deal breaker. The survey found 86 percent of women negatively judge a man for having a cracked screen.

Also, beware of what you post on social media. Your posts, quality of pictures and grammar are all being judged by your suitor.

The survey says if you are single, the best place to find dating success is the bar, followed by the Laundromat and the gym.