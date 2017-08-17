Stray dogs in Mumbai, India are turning blue

Stray dogs on the outskirts of Mumbai, India have recently been turning bright blue.

The dogs are dyed blue after reportedly wading into waters allegedly affected by industrial wastes.

Local media reports that this is allegedly caused by factories that manufacture colored dye releasing untreated waste into the Kasadi river.

The dogs often drink and cool off in the river, thus exposing themselves to the dye's chemicals.

A local veterinarian says that the dye can cause skin infections, irritation, itching, and hair loss.

He also said that the dogs lick their skin to remove the dye and subsequently get stomach and digestive system-related diseases.