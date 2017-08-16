Protein mimics heart benefits of exercise

Exercise is good for your heart, but you might be able to get some of those benefits without sweating. Researchers discovered a protein called cardiotrophin 1 makes the heart respond the same way it does to a workout.
In tests on mice and rats, the protein prompted healthy heart muscle and blood vessels to grow. And like exercise, it seemed to work best when it was applied consistently. If cardiotrophin treatment stopped, the animals' hearts reverted to their original condition.
The protein could also heal the heart. In some tests on rodents, cardiotrophin "dramatically improve[d] heart function" after heart failure and even repaired damage to the organ.