New Jersey woman falls into hole while using her cellphone

PLAINFIELD, NJ-- A New Jersey woman is hospitalized after a terrible tumble on Thursday.

Security video shows the 67-year-old woman walking while using her cellphone.

She didn't notice an open sidewalk access door in front of her and plunged down the hole.

She fell about 6 feet and was later extracted by emergency crews and rushed to a hospital.

The woman, who has not been identified, was last listed in serious condition.

Authorities say the doors were open for the repair of gas lines.