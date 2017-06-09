New Jersey woman falls into hole while using her cellphone

Cloudy
HI: 82°
LO: 77°
A New Jersey woman is hospitalized in serious condition after falling into a sidewalk opening while on her cell phone.
A New Jersey woman is hospitalized in serious condition after falling into a sidewalk opening while on her cell phone.
PLAINFIELD, NJ-- A New Jersey woman is hospitalized after a terrible tumble on Thursday.
Security video shows the 67-year-old woman walking while using her cellphone.
She didn't notice an open sidewalk access door in front of her and plunged down the hole.
She fell about 6 feet and was later extracted by emergency crews and rushed to a hospital.
The woman, who has not been identified, was last listed in serious condition.
Authorities say the doors were open for the repair of gas lines.