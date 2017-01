(NBC NEWSCHANNEL) Scientists say they've discovered a new organ in the human body!

It's called the mesentery and it connects the intestine to the abdomen.

It was previously thought to be made up of multiple, separate parts, but researchers in Ireland found it is one continuous organ.

It's not yet clear what the mesentery actually does in the body, but experts say further studies will lead to new areas of abdominal medicine.

This study was led by researchers at University Hospital Limerick (IRE) and published in 'The Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology'