There’s a new invention that children of the 1990s will love!

The creator, Jeroen Domburg, made a mini Game Boy that's so small it fits on your keychain.

The tiny device's screen is just one inch!

Unfortunately the mini Game Boy isn’t on the market, but with a little dedication, you can actually learn how to make it yourself.

BuzzFeed News reports that you can play Super Mario World, Doom and the Witcher 3 on the device.