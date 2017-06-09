GT Bicycles is recalling some 2017 mountain bikes

WPTV Webteam
4:16 AM, Jun 9, 2017

GT Bicycles is recalling some of its mountain bikes. The recall affects the following 2017 models: Karakoram Sport, Karakoram Comp, Aggressor Sport, Aggressor Comp and Aggressor Expert.

Riders are urged to stop using the bikes immediately because the handlebars can crack which poses a fall hazard.

The company notes that only models with a solid black GT logo on the downtube and a stem marked “Ø31.8   9-10N.m” are included in the recall.

The bikes come in a variety of colors.

If you own one of these bikes you should contact an authorized GT dealer or Cycling Sports Group to schedule a free repair of the handlebar and stem.

