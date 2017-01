It’s Girl Scout cookie season, and the organization is celebrating 100 years will two new flavors.

The "Little Brownie Bakers" version is a graham cookie double dipped in creme icing with a chocolate coating.

The "ABC Bakers S'mores" is a crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallow filling.

The new treats join classics like Thin Mints and Caramel deLites/Samoas.

The S’mores cookies will be carried in select markets during the 2017 cookie season.