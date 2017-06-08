Former first lady Barbara Bush celebrates 92nd birthday

Associated Press
10:11 AM, Jun 8, 2017
3:54 PM, Jun 8, 2017

Barbara Bush

AP Images
Copyright Associated Press

KENEBUNKPORT, Maine (AP) -- Former first lady Barbara Bush is celebrating her 92nd birthday on the Maine coast.

She and former President George H.W. Bush are planning a low-key day Thursday in Kennebunkport, where they spend their summers. A family spokesman says several family members were with them.

Her husband, the nation's 41st president, also is celebrating a birthday soon. George H.W. Bush turns 93 on Monday.

The Bushes spend most of the year in Houston, but return each summer to their home on Maine's rocky coast.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top