Doomsday Clock moves 30 seconds closer to midnight
Stephanie Liebergen , Jay Strubberg
4:53 AM, Jan 27, 2017
The world is 30 seconds closer to self-annihilation, at least according to a group of scientists.
The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists just put its symbolic Doomsday Clock at two and a half minutes till midnight. The clock was created in 1947. In short, it represents whether the planet is safer or more dangerous than the year before.
This was the first time the board moved the clock by 30 seconds.
Most important, the scientists consider the state of nuclear weapons around the world, but they also look at the state of climate change, biotechnology and emerging technologies.