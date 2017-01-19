PBSO deputy accused of choking girlfriend; 5th PBSO deputy in trouble since December

Jason Nebergall was arrested last month on charges he forced himself on a woman while on duty. Nebergall pled not guilty to sexual batter charges Wednesday.

Then there's Deputy Frantz Felisma, charged with using his police laptop to access the personal information of dozens of people and selling it. Investigators says his accomplice then opened fake credit card accounts and netted thousands of dollars. He's currently in jail.

Deputy Martin Casarez is on paid leave, accused of drinking at a local bar December 28, then crashing into a parked vehicle. A police report says Casarez's blood alcohol level was .205, nearly 3 times the legal limit.

And body cam video just released by Tampa police, allegedly shows police interaction with a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Lieutenant last month.

Tampa Police say they were called to a Marriott Hotel for a disturbance. When officers arrived, they confronted PBSO Lieutenant Chris Caris and his wife. Caris was not arrested, but remains on administrative leave from the Sheriff's Office.

