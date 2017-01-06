A gunman opened fire in the baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale airport Friday, killing five people and wounding eight before being taken into custody in an attack that sent panicked passengers running out of the terminal and onto the tarmac, authorities said.

Hear from witness John Schlicher of Columbus, Ohio describe the scene inside the airport in the video player above. Schlicher said he saw the gunman, identified as Esteban Santiago, open fire with a handgun as Schlicher and his family ducked for cover and called 911.

