How to keep a low bill while keeping house super cold during summer time

SURPRISE, AZ - Like cars on the freeway during rush hour, the power grid gets packed during the summer. In order to relieve stress on equipment and the rid, power companies sweeten the deal for customers to get off the grid.

"It works for us, it saves a lot of money," said Glen Littell. "Our summers are brutal out here, so we'll take the savings."

Littell has been super cooling his home for three years. He cranks his A/C down to 70 degrees during the off-peak pricing time offered by his power company. Then, during the day and during what is considered peak pricing hours, he cranks it up to 80 degrees.

In theory, the air conditioning the air temperature in his home won't reach 80 degrees until the peak pricing hours have passed, which translate to a lower monthly bill.

"I think our best month was $146 off from the previous year," said Littell.

Experts say the sweet spot for a super cool home is between 60 to 68 degrees for an average size home. Experts add, if you properly maintain and care for your air conditioning, it shouldn't cause damage using the super cooling method.

"You're using the air conditioner the hardest during the coolest parts of the day so it's easier for your unit to cool faster, and avoid extreme wear on your unit," said Mike Donley of Donley Heating & Air Conditioning.

Here are the things to consider before super cooling your home: