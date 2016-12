At St. Mary's Medical center, it's not just doctors and nurses giving their all to help premature newborns.

There's another woman, Erynne Herzog, who also specializes, in matters of the heart.

Herzog has spent close to 1,700 hours sowing tiny cloth hearts.

She works out of her home and takes money out of her own pocket for supplies.

Then, she gives a tiny piece of herself to parents who are counting the days until their baby will no longer be confined in an incubator.

"It's so heartwarming and so heartbreaking at the same time. It's lovely to know that it impacts them and it just saddens you to know they are apart from their babies," says Herzog.

When moms like Stephanie Keane can't be around her baby who was born at 28 weeks, the cloth heart keeps her smell close. It’s comforting, coaxing the baby to keep fighting.

Eileen Forgatch, is the Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Like so many others at St. Mary's she sings Herzog's praises.

"She has taken a very nerve wrecking situation for some families and making it a special moment where they can bond with their babies," says Forgatch.

It is such a simple gesture but a reminder the best gifts come from the heart.

Herzog is looking for volunteers. To learn more visit https://www.facebook.com/bigheartsfortinytoes/.