(WXYZ) - We are in the middle of flu season and so far, nearly half of the states in the country are reporting widespread illnesses. Health experts say within the next few weeks, you can expect even more people to get sick.
Physicians say the best way to fight the flu is to get vaccinated, but it can take two weeks to become effective. In the meantime, the doctors at American Family Care have compiled a list of the top 5 germiest places to avoid during flu season:
Debit card machine. Get into the habit of punching in your debit card pin with a knuckle instead of a fingertip. This way if you rub your eye or mouth with your fingertip, you’re not transferring germs.
Community pens. Whether at work or signing a credit card receipt at a store, never pick up a public pen because they’re covered with other people’s germs. Keep a pen handy for any situation that could pop up.
Shaking hands. People are more germ-conscious these days so avoiding a handshake is not as rude as once thought, especially during flu season. If you must do it, wash or sanitize your hands immediately.
Cellphones, tablets. We are constantly using our phones or computer tablets to show friends and coworkers pictures or videos. This means other people are putting their germs on something you are constantly touching. Get into the habit of wiping your phone down with a disinfecting wipe to cut down on spreading germs.
Gas pump. Drivers must get gas no matter what, sick or not. Protect yourself at the pump, grab a paper towel by the pump before picking up the gas nozzle. You can also use the paper towel as a barrier when punching in your debit/credit card info.