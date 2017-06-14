Sun-free tanning could keep skin safe from cancer

(NBC) Scientists are a step closer to creating a safe tan.

Ultraviolet rays are what darken and burn skin, causing skin cancer.

Now, researchers have figured out a way to increase pigment in human skin cells without using UV.

Darker pigments are known to offer some protection against UV damage. People with fair skin are much more prone to skin cancer.

This is different from self-tanners that come in lotions and sprays, which are simply cosmetic.

The new research is from Massachusetts General Hospital and Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. It's still a long way from hitting store shelves but could someday be combined with sunscreens.

