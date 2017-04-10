Spodak Dental Group offering free oral cancer screenings

Efforts are part of Oral Cancer Awareness Month

Jessica Barreto
5:26 PM, Apr 9, 2017
5:03 AM, Apr 10, 2017

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - The Spodak Dental Group is offering free oral cancer screenings through April 30 as part of Oral Cancer Awareness Month.

No appointment is necessary for the screening, which takes less than 10 minutes.

Dental hygienist Jessica Cooper considers these screenings to be an important tool for early detection.

 

"Oral cancer can develop painlessly without symptoms for a patient," Cooper said, "so screening those patients on a regular basis becomes the most important way to save lives."

Pierre Marcoux, one of Cooper’s patients, encourages others to get checked out.

"It’s really short, it doesn’t take a lot of time and it’s painless," Marcoux said.

You can get your oral cancer screening done on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday between the hours of 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

