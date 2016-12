Female doctors might be saving more lives than their male counterparts.

But they get paid about 8 percent less.

Harvard researchers estimated 32,000 fewer Medicare patients would die each year if male doctors could achieve the same outcomes as female doctors.

The study compared more than a million hospital visits of elderly Medicare patients.

It showed patients treated by women had lower mortality rates and a lower risk of being readmitted to the hospital within 30 days.

So what explains this disparity in care?

According to the researchers, "Female physicians are more likely to practice evidence-based medicine, perform as well or better on standardized examinations and provide more patient-centered care."

