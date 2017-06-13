Health inspector forces Lake Worth bagel place to close its doors for a day due to roaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fl - Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road in Lake Worth had to close its doors temporarily after a state health inspector visited on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

In his report the inspector noted eight violations, including one high priority violation due to live roaches crawling near the dishwasher and underneath the bagel oven.

Bagels & was cited for two intermediate violations: spray bottles containing cleaner were not labeled and for not having written procedures for time temperature control of foods.

The inspector’s report also lists five basic violations: food debris build up, food stored on the floor, the presence of dead roaches and for not having a covered waste receptacle in the women’s restroom.

A day later, when the inspector returned, Bagels & passed a follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

It was given extra time to fix the waste receptacle in the ladies room.

The last time Bagels & was forced to temporarily close its doors dates back to June 2014, when an inspector found roaches and rodent droppings.