Doctor at Children's Hospital performs surgery on child and his toy

"When he woke up, he saw his best buddy also kind of patched up and had bandages around him so he felt like he was on the same page with him," said Tony Jasen.
Groth says by fixing their toys, it can sometimes help the child heal too.
"By seeing that their toys underwent a procedure as well, I think it just brightens up their day," said Groth.
Both surgeries went well, and the child and the stuffed animal are back home recovering.
