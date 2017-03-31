Runners Help Marathon Participant Finish Race

Participating in a marathon is no easy feat. Obviously. There’s a ton of training involved. But even then, nothing can prepare you for the day you actually run the race. I mean, can you even imagine the sense of accomplishment you’d feel when your efforts paid off and you were finally staring down that finish line?

That’s precisely why these runners stopped to help a fellow half-marathon entrant finish the race. As they were making their way to the finish line, a pair of male runners passed by a female whose legs were beginning to buckle. She was so close to completing the race, but seemed too tired to carry on.

Even though they appeared to be strangers, they decided to help her out, literally giving her their shoulders to lean on. Even with their help, she was still struggling to carry herself all the way to the finish line, so another runner came along and carried her.

He carried her right up to the finish line and then put her down, letting her complete the race on her own.

This very special moment shared between strangers was caught on video.



According to Yahoo! News, race officials identified the woman, but have not released her name. These four runners were among the ten thousand people who participated in the Philadelphia Love Run Half-Marathon this year, according to ABC News.

Based on the countdown in the video, it took these runners just over two hours to finish the race. And even though one of them needed a little bit of extra help, this was still quite an accomplishment.

And it seems to prove that, in the end, there’s nothing you can’t achieve. Especially if you’ve got other people to support you. After all, a little teamwork can go a long way.

