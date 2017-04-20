Dad's great reaction after daughter's 'accident'

No child wants to have an “accident” at school, but things like this happen, and it’s important for parents to be understanding when they do. Well, this dad went above and beyond to make his 6-year-old daughter feel better about having an accident at school.

Ben Sowards got a call from his wife explaining what had happened and was asked to pick his daughter up from school.

“My heart kind of just broke,” he told BuzzFeed News because he knew his daughter, Valerie, would be embarrassed. So, he did what any good dad would do. He splashed water all over the front of his pants.

Then, when he saw Valerie in the office, he made a big deal about asking to use her backpack to hide his own “accident.”

My little sis had an accident today at kindergarten & this is how my dad left to pick her up so she wouldn't feel so sad/embarrassed ������������������������������������ pic.twitter.com/veHMFO4QHr — Lucinda Sowards (@LucindaSowards) April 14, 2017

Of course, this made little Valerie feel much better. “She was laughing about it,” he told BuzzFeed. “It was so funny.”

Sowards’ older daughter, Lucinda, thought the sweet gesture was worth sharing on Twitter. Most of the Twitterverse thought this was a great reaction for a dad to have.

The tweet had gotten over 63,000 retweets and over 256,000 likes at the time of publication. The responses have come flowing in, too.

Folks are writing things such as, “Daddy goals,” and “I love your family.” Because honestly, this really is the greatest reaction ever.

This isn’t the first time his natural instincts have helped in a situation like this, either. Lucinda has also benefited from her dad’s humor. She recounts a time she fell while skating on a school trip to the Huffington Post.

“I got a massive black eye and he FaceTimed me and had vividly painted a black eye that matched mine on himself,” she told the publication.

So now, the family’s come to expect and appreciate this kind of reaction from their dad. Lucinda reports to the Huffington Post that Valerie is doing just fine, and has been able to cope with it all.

“She’s doing great,” Lucinda told the Huffington Post. “She’s learned to laugh about it and thinks what my dad did was hilarious.”

This story originally appeared on TheDelite. Checkout TheDelite for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.