Cellphone video captures sounds of gunfire when Republican Congressional members were ambushed

4:29 PM, Jun 14, 2017

Cellphone video captures the sounds of gun fire from today's attack on congressional members.

Cellphone video captures sounds of gunfire when Republican Congressional members were ambushed at a baseball field in Virginia.

Noah Nathan, CNN NEWSOURCE

The FBI says it's investigating the social media presence and motives of the Illinois man suspected in a shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others.

The FBI on Wednesday confirmed the gunman's identity as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

Officials say they're investigating Hodgkinson's whereabouts, associates, web postings and "potential motivations."

Authorities are searching his home in Illinois.

The FBI says five people overall were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, including the shooter, Scalise, a Capitol Police officer, a congressional staffer and a lobbyist. Another congressman suffered minor injuries. Hodgkinson later died.

Meanwhile, the Capitol Police says one of its officers is in good condition after having been shot in the ankle and another was treated and released with a minor injury.

 ***Warning: This item contains profanity that has been bleeped.***  

 

