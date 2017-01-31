Bay area couple says they are trapped in Turkey following 'travel ban.'

A couple, following the rules for nearly a year, say President Trump's travel ban is leaving them stranded on the other side of the world.

David and Fatemeh Basch met and married in India. Fatemeh is an Iranian citizen and David has a home in Land O'Lakes.

The Baschs flew to Turkey six days ago for Fatemeh's immigration interview. But then, the couple says the new executive order and travel ban came down and her interview was abruptly canceled.

"Seriously, I can't believe it," Fatemeh said. "I think it's just a nightmare. I'm just waiting to wake up."

Their intent was to move to David's home in Florida immediately after Fatemeh's interview.

"At the end of the day, we've done everything asked of us," David said.

Ahmad Yakzan, a local immigration attorney, now says people from the seven countries listed in the travel ban, who are considered legal permanent residents, are now getting few answers. He said the process to becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen has come to a complete standstill. Yakzan also said the process to become a citizen, which now can take 120 days for legal permanent citizens, could now take years in background checks.

"We're going to be ready to go to court," Yakzan said. "We're going to sue. We're going to use all of the rights available to my clients."

Florida Governor Rick Scott was asked by a reporter Monday if he supports President Trump's travel ban.

"I'm focused on public safety in my state," Scott said. "I know what he's focused on is how do we keep our country secure."

Scott also said the current system needs a major overhaul.

"Let's all agree," Scott said. "Our immigration system is a mess."

In the meantime, Fatemeh said she faces death if she is forced to return to Iran because of her American husband.

"There is absolutely no intent to do anyone harm anywhere in the world especially in our home country," David said.

They're waiting for any sign they are able to fly home, and have reached out to Florida's congressional leaders for help.

