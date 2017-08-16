Valentine's Day: By the numbers

Valentine’s Day celebrations are often filled with red and pink.

But green is another color associated with Valentine’s Day for an altogether different reason.

People in the United States are expected to spend nearly $20 billion on Valentine’s Day celebrations and gifts this year, according to WalletHub.com.

Valentine’s Day is the third most expensive consumer holiday behind Mother’s Day and winter holiday spending, the site reported.

Here’s a quick look at some of the numbers.

$19.7 billion: Total 2016 Valentine’s Day spending

$146.84: Average amount that Valentine’s Day participants will spend

53 percent: Percent of women who say they would break up with their significant other if they got nothing for Valentine’s Day.

14 million: Number of proposals made on Valentine’s Day.

Also, check out these rankings for the best and worst cities for Valentine’s Day, according to WalletHub.com.

