Casey Anthony joins crowd of 3,000 protesting at Trump's Florida home

WPTV Webteam
10:23 AM, Feb 4, 2017
A large group of protesters marched from Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach to a location near Mar-A-Lago Saturday evening to sound off about the Trump administration.

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - West Palm Beach Police said 3,000 people marched from Trump Plaza in West Palm Beach, across the Southern Boulevard bridge, and into Palm Beach to protest the Trump administration Saturday evening outside Mar-a-Lago.

The protest made its way along South Flagler Drive, to just south of Southern Boulevard, the closest protesters were supposed to be able to get to Mar-a-Lago.

Yet the crowds continued over the bridge and ended their march just outside the gates of Mar-a-Lago.

Among the people spotted among the protesters by WPTV was Casey Anthony, the woman tried and acquitted of killing her daughter Caylee in Orlando. 

Anthony, who now lives in the area, is rarely seen in public. She declined to appear on camera, but said she is against President Trump's policies.

The 2.4 mile march is called March Mar-a-Lago. It was organized by two groups, South Florida Activism and Women's March Florida PBC.

At 9 p.m., Palm Beach Police notified those taking part in the march to leave Bingham Island.

