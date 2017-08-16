Getting married? These are the best cities for tying the knot
9:49 AM, Feb 3, 2016
If you’re taking the plunge and getting married, Orlando is the best city for that, according to a study by WalletHub. It’s the awesome facilities and things to do in the area that make it attractive for marriage events.
Other cities ranking high on WalletHub’s study of the best cities for getting married:
2. Las Vegas
3. Atlanta, Georgia
4. Tampa, Florida
5. Springfield, Missouri