Outback Steakhouse restaurants offer one free Bloomin' Onion appetizer to customers on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. - You can receive a delicious Bloomin' Onion appetizer at Outback Steakhouse restaurants on Tuesday.



Since 2013 the Tampa-headquartered chain offers one of its appetizers for free the day after the annual Outback Bowl depending on which team won the game.



Outback Steakhouse assigns thes Bloomin' Onion to the SEC team (Florida Gators) and its Coconut Shrimp to the Big 10 team (Iowa Hawkeyes).



The Gators easily beat the Hawkeyes 30-3 in the bowl game so customers can enjoy a Bloomin' Onion for free on Tuesday. With the SEC team's victory, Bloomin' Onion now leads Coconut Shrimp 4-1 in the appetizer contest.



To receive your free Bloomin' Onion appetizer, you must say "Outback Bowl" to your server while ordering. There is a limit of one complimentary appetizer per table/per check. The offer is valid for dine-in only customers at participating Outback Steakhouse restaurants on January 3, 2017 for either lunch or dinner. The offer is not valid with any other discount, coupon or offer.



* * *



ABC Action News and abcactionnews.com do not endorse any free deal and do not receive any financial compensation from the companies involved, unless otherwise indicated. Please read all the rules of each offer to make sure you get your freebies.