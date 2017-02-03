Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls Mickey Mouse nightlights due to fire hazard

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has recalled about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights because liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet resulting in a fire hazard.

The recall involves the Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse nightlight with a Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat filled with liquid and glitter.

The "date code" is FAC # 019808-16150 (Printed on the bottom rear of the nightlight) and the "UPC code" is 400009489637 (Printed on a sticker on the bottom of the product packaging.)

They've been sold at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland® Resort in Anaheim, Calif., Shop Disney Parks mobile app, and online at DisneyStore.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $15.

Two reports of incidents have been received by the company, including one electrical fire. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled nightlights and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. can be reached toll-free at 844-722-1444 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.disneyparks.com.