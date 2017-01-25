The phone rang two and three times a day. Even on Christmas. Ismael Cedeno made payments on his student loan but got behind in 2014.

Within weeks Navient the Nation’s largest student loan servicer starting calling. In a lawsuit the Consumer Protection Firm accuses Navient of calling Ismael 741 times between 2014 and 2016.

Cedeno’s attorney Billy Howard explains consumers have the right to ask collectors to stop calling their cell phones and if they don't it is against the law.

In two different recorded calls Cedeno asks for the calls to stop. The Navient representative whose last name is Combat responds by saying “Okay talk to you later.”

Howard says Navient dialed Cedeno’s cell 541 more times after that plea. It is a case of robo bullying that could be worth more than $800 thousand. Each violation is worth between $500 and $1,500.

Navient refused to comment on pending litigation but in a court filing the company says it didn't hear Cedeno’s demands for the calls to stop."....A review of those conversations demonstrates no revocation. Instead, at best, there are misunderstandings between the parties....."

If the two sides don't settle Cedeno and Navient will face off at trial.