Cans of spaghetti and meatballs recalled because of possible milk contamination.

If you have any cans of spaghetti and meatballs in the pantry, check the label before you eat them.

More than 700,000 pounds of that food is being recalled because it may contain milk.

Milk is not listed on the label.

But food safety officials say some bread crumbs containing milk may have mistakenly ended up in the cans.

The product was sold nationwide under several brand names, including Chef Boyardee, Libby's and Del Pino's.

Consumers should throw away the food or take it back to the store.

