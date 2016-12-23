Pork skins shipped to Florida, 4 other states, under recall

More than 7,600 pounds of pork rinds and snack products are under a recall over salmonella concerns.



They include varieties of the "Wallace's Old Fashioned Fried Pork Skins" and "Country Time Old Fashioned Fried Pork Skins Chicharrones."

RELATED: More recall news

The products under the recall have the number “EST. M00888” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.



The ready-to-eat pork skin items were produced between Sept. 27, 2016 and Dec. 13, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

• 4022 lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH Salsa & Sour Cream SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

• 3208-lbs. of 1.5 oz. plastic packages containing “WALLACE’S OLD FASHIONED FRIED PORK SKINS FLAVORED WITH SALSA & SOUR CREAM SEASONING CHICHARRONES” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17” to “MAR 23 17.”

• 399-lbs. of 9/16 oz. plastic packages containing “COUNTRY TIME Old Fashioned Fried PORK SKINS CHICHARRONES SALSA & SOUR CREAM FLAVOR” with Best By dates ranging from “JAN 05 17”to “MAR 23 17.”

There have been no confirmed reports of illness from eating the products.

The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.