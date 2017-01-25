Love Big Mac Special Sauce? Get your very own limited edition bottle on Thursday

McDonald's is giving away 10,000 FREE bottles

WFTS Webteam
11:32 AM, Jan 24, 2017
36 mins ago

For one day only, on Thursday, McDonald's is giving away 10,000 FREE limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce in restaurants around the country.

McDonald's website

Two all beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun. 

If you're a fan of the Big Mac, you will love this announcement. 

 

For one day only, on Thursday, Jan. 26, McDonald's is giving away 10,000 FREE limited edition bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce in restaurants around the country. 

It's all a part of the national launch of the two additional Big Mac sandwiches, the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top